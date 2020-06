BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Over 71 percent of Chinese students have returned to campus as the COVID-19 epidemic has waned in the country, according to the Ministry of Education.

More than 197 million students across the country had resumed classes as of Tuesday, the ministry said Friday.

The ministry, in collaboration with the National Health Commission, issued a set of guidelines on class resumption and regular epidemic control to ensure campus safety and health of students and faculties.