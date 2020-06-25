Chinese FM holds video conference with Iranian foreign minister

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds a video conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a video conference on Wednesday with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying that China stands ready to promote bilateral relations to a new level.

Wang said China is willing to study possible ways of gradually resuming personnel exchanges between the two countries and advancing cooperation, taking into consideration the epidemic situation.

The attempts of certain countries to politicize the epidemic are undermining their own international credibility, Wang said, adding that China is willing to work with the international community, including Iran, to firmly champion multilateralism and the authority of the United Nations.

Zarif said that Iran welcomes the "Silk Road of health" proposed by China, while resolutely opposing the attempts of certain countries to use the epidemic for the purposes of politicization or stigmatization.

He also said Iran resolutely opposes U.S. interference in China's internal affairs, including Hong Kong affairs.

The two sides agreed to be committed to upholding the efficacy of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action relating to the Iranian nuclear issue.