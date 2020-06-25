Public Participated in Building“Convenient Roads”

Wendong Village, Zhentai Town, Zhenyuan Yi & Hani & Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er City, despite the limited funding they can get, adopted the method of "welfare to work", public's participation in the form of labor and other methods to implement villager team’s road hardening projects.

As of June 12, the road hardening projects of four villager teams of Wendong Village have been successfully completed. 6.68 km of arterial roads have been totally hardened, benefiting 307 people of 81 households. The road hardening rate of the villager teams has increased from 51% to 80%, and the transportation convenience has been greatly improved.