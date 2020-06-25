Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Public Participated in Building“Convenient Roads”

(People's Daily Online)    12:59, June 25, 2020

Wendong Village, Zhentai Town, Zhenyuan Yi & Hani & Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er City, despite the limited funding they can get, adopted the method of "welfare to work", public's participation in the form of labor and other methods to implement villager team’s road hardening projects.

As of June 12, the road hardening projects of four villager teams of Wendong Village have been successfully completed. 6.68 km of arterial roads have been totally hardened, benefiting 307 people of 81 households. The road hardening rate of the villager teams has increased from 51% to 80%, and the transportation convenience has been greatly improved.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York