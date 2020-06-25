Pu'er Completed Poverty Alleviation Task 1 Year Ahead of Schedule

As of the end of 2019, 8 poor counties in Pu'er, including Ning'er, Mojiang, Jingdong, Jinggu, Zhenyuan, Jiangcheng, Menglian, and Ximeng, had been lifted out of poverty, and Lancang County applied to take off the hat of poor county and had passed the third-party field assessment on the county's successful poverty alleviation; 761 poverty-stricken villages have withdrawn from the Poverty Alleviation Program, a total of 582,300 poor people have been lifted out of poverty, the city's poverty incidence rate has dropped to 0.9%, and the task of alleviating poverty has been completed one year in advance. By the end of June this year, the goal of “every household, every village and every county gets rid of poverty” will be fully realized.