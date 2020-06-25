Pu'er Held the 1st Press Conference for Decisive Battle against Poverty

On June 18, Pu'er City held the first in a series of press conferences for a decisive battle to alleviate poverty. Du Jianhui, deputy mayor of Pu'er Municipal Government and executive deputy leader of the Municipal Leading Group for Poverty Alleviation & Economic Development, introduced the successful experience of Pu'er City's decisive battle against poverty.

By the end of 2019, 761 poverty-stricken villages in the city had all been lifted out of poverty. This means that a total of 582,300 poor people have been lifted out of poverty, the city’s poverty incidence has dropped to 0.9%, and the task of tackling poverty has been completed one year in advance.