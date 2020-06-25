Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu'er Held the 1st Press Conference for Decisive Battle against Poverty

(People's Daily Online)    12:38, June 25, 2020

On June 18, Pu'er City held the first in a series of press conferences for a decisive battle to alleviate poverty. Du Jianhui, deputy mayor of Pu'er Municipal Government and executive deputy leader of the Municipal Leading Group for Poverty Alleviation & Economic Development, introduced the successful experience of Pu'er City's decisive battle against poverty.

By the end of 2019, 761 poverty-stricken villages in the city had all been lifted out of poverty. This means that a total of 582,300 poor people have been lifted out of poverty, the city’s poverty incidence has dropped to 0.9%, and the task of tackling poverty has been completed one year in advance.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York