In 2019, Pu'er City solidly promoted the social insurance for all citizens. The city's basic pension insurance enrollment reached 1.7403 million people, industrial injury insurance enrollment reached 203,200 people, unemployment insurance enrollment reached 124,300 people, and social security card holders reached 2.353 million people. The accumulated balance of the social insurance fund was 4.5 billion yuan, and the sustainability of the fund was enhanced. The “security net” for social and economic development has been further entrenched.