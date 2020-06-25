Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 25, 2020
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

2.353 Million Pu’er Citizens Hold Social Security Cards

(People's Daily Online)    12:36, June 25, 2020

In 2019, Pu'er City solidly promoted the social insurance for all citizens. The city's basic pension insurance enrollment reached 1.7403 million people, industrial injury insurance enrollment reached 203,200 people, unemployment insurance enrollment reached 124,300 people, and social security card holders reached 2.353 million people. The accumulated balance of the social insurance fund was 4.5 billion yuan, and the sustainability of the fund was enhanced. The “security net” for social and economic development has been further entrenched.

