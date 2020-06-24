Commentary: China-EU partnership to be more stable, mature in post-pandemic era

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The 22nd China-European Union (EU) leaders' meeting is the latest testament to the great potential of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU, also a platform to kick-start relations in the post-pandemic era.

The meeting, held through video, showcases how China and the EU can weather the turbulence brought by the coronavirus pandemic, and will continue to be true partners and staunch supporters of each other.

The pandemic rips people of different countries apart, but it can not sever communication and cooperation. Video diplomacy is a necessary means of enhancing mutual understanding and trust and deepening bilateral and multilateral relationships in this special period.

China is a partner, not an opponent of the EU, as China will continue to deepen reform and expand opening up, which will provide EU with a new round of cooperation opportunities and development space.

China is injecting certainty in bilateral relations with EU in a time of uncertainty.

Despite all the changes going on in the world, the time-honored China-EU partnership is still full of vitality.

China and the EU, which together account for one-third of global gross domestic product, share broad common interests in trade and investment. Bilateral trade between China and the EU reached 4.86 trillion yuan (about 685.8 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, growing at 8 percent year on year, according to the Academy of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

More than 3,200 Chinese enterprises invested directly in the EU last year, creating nearly 260,000 jobs for locals in all EU member states. The number of freight trains between China and Europe hit a new high of 1,033 in May, up 43 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group.

This is solid evidence that there is no fundamental conflict of interests between China and the EU, but ever greater room for mutually beneficial cooperation.

There is a long to-do list for China and the EU in the coming days. No matter what difficulties they may encounter, they will remain committed to upholding multilateralism and free trade, firmly opposing unilateralism and protectionism, and maintaining global peace and stability. China will unswervingly expand opening up and create a market-oriented and world-class business environment with a sound legal framework for companies from all countries.

For China and the EU, cooperation far outweighs competition, and consensus far outweighs disagreement. They can reserve differences through constructive communication, while expanding common ground with mutual respect.

In the post-pandemic era, it is in the best interests of China and the EU to work together and push for a more stable and mature relationship and lift their ties to new heights.