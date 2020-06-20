China, EU to hold 22nd leaders' meeting via video

BEIJING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold the 22nd China-EU leaders' meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on June 22, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Friday.

The meeting will be held on video, Zhao said.

"China-EU leaders' meeting plays an important role in leading relations between the two sides," Zhao told a press briefing Friday when asked to comment on the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Michel and von der Leyen via video, he added.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and EU.

This is the first official meeting between Chinese and new EU leaders, said Zhao, adding that China attaches great importance to this interaction and is willing to promote it for achievements.

Zhao said China is willing to work with the European bloc to enhance cooperation to fight COVID-19 and revive the economy, deepen practical cooperation in trade and investment, connectivity, climate change and technological innovation, commonly safeguard multilateralism and jointly address global challenges to promote development of post-pandemic China-EU relations and make contributions to world peace, stability and global economic recovery.