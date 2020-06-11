Chinese Mission urges EU to address disinformation in fact-based, unbiased, rational manner

BRUSSELS, June 10 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) said on Wednesday that EU's joint communication on COVID-19 disinformation refers to China selectively, and hopes EU could address the relevant issues in a fact-based, unbiased and rational manner.

The European Commission and the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy sent a joint communication on Wednesday to other organs of the bloc, mentioning China as engaging in targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns.

The Chinese spokesperson said China is always opposed to the fabrication and dissemination of disinformation by any individual or organization and China is a victim of disinformation.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, China has made tremendous efforts in fighting the virus, and has successfully turned the situation around and effectively protected people's safety and health. In response to the pandemic, China and the EU have helped and supported each other in a humanitarian and friendly spirit. These are facts and truth that merit due respect and recognition.

The spokesperson said China and the EU are not systemic rivals, but comprehensive strategic partners. While remaining firmly committed to the path of its own choice, China has no intention to export its system and development model, nor to participate in any "battle of narratives."

Under the current circumstances, spreading disinformation and trading accusations will do nothing to help the global fight against the pandemic, said the spokesperson, noting that the international community should jointly reject disinformation and work together in good faith, with a view to overcoming the pandemic at an early date and jointly safeguarding global public health security.

The spokesperson said that the joint communication refers to China selectively, and does not mention a single word about those who fabricate genuine disinformation that is anti-China and anti-science. "We hope that the EU could address the relevant issues in a fact-based, unbiased and rational manner."