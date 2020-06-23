Xi's remarks at meeting with EU leaders important for bilateral ties, global governance, experts say

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via video link in Beijing, capital of China, June 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's remarks made Monday during a virtual meeting with European Union (EU) leaders are significant for China-EU relations and global governance, experts and politicians around the world have said.

Referring to China as "a partner, not an opponent" to the EU side, Xi said during the meeting that China will continue to deepen reform and expand opening up, which will provide Europe with a new round of cooperation opportunities and development space.

In the view of Antonio Martins da Cruz, former Portuguese foreign minister, Xi's stance on future China-EU relations are "a reinforcement of China's traditional positions."

"Xi's statement on China's opening up policy is a major cornerstone for (its) future relations with the EU," he said, adding that the Chinese president's speech will play a positive role in "building a new scope of China-EU relations."

The former Portuguese official also appreciated Xi's vision that China and the EU should serve as two major forces to maintain global peace and stability.

"Peace and stability are essential for economic and social development," the official said, adding China will be a very important and essential partner for Europe to create and improve new global governance and a better world for future generations.

In the eyes of Mate Granic, former minister of foreign affairs of Croatia, cooperation between the EU and China is "the best guarantee for stability and peace in the world."

As the COVID-19 pandemic is still ravaging the world, Granic said "this is the right time to show solidarity" and advocate more efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

"As Xi said, China and the EU are not rivals, but partners. China will further open up, not only for the EU, but for the whole world," said Sylwester Szafarz, former consul general of Poland in the Chinese city of Shanghai.

"In the post-pandemic era, it will be more needed than ever for China and the EU to respect each other, work together closely, revive the world economy and build a better world," Szafarz added.

During the meeting, the Chinese president also pointed out that China and Europe should serve as two great civilizations that adhere to multilateralism and help improve global governance.

Xi said that China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the EU on major international and regional issues, strengthen dialogue and cooperation on global public health governance, and promote the building of a community of health for all.

French writer and sinologist Sonia Bressler said that "we must work with China in a 'win-win' approach and seek to consolidate the emerging multilateralism."

Citing the China-Europe freight trains as an example, Bressler said this link symbolizes Sino-European friendship and shows how much China seeks to apply the principle of "a community of shared future."