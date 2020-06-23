China to help poor migrant workers secure jobs

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- China will ramp up efforts to help impoverished migrant workers find or secure jobs.

The move aims to ensure the migrant labor force remains stable or improves this year, according to a circular, jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, the Ministry of Finance, and the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

Priority should be given to organizing the disadvantaged labor force to find jobs away from home, and the distribution of job information among them should be strengthened, the circular said.

Amid the country's efforts to win the battle against poverty, some 27.51 million poor migrant workers from 25 provincial-level regions had left their hometowns for work as of May 31, accounting for more than the total last year, data showed.

The circular stressed that the total number of impoverished migrant workers from less-developed central and western regions working in more developed eastern regions this year should be no less than that of last year.