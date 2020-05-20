China destroys 3,120 mafia-like organizations, 9,888 criminal groups

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China had rooted out 3,120 mafia-like organizations and 9,888 criminal groups as of April since a national crackdown operation against such crimes was launched in early 2018, according to China's national office against organized crime.

A total of 388,442 suspects had been held in custody on criminal charges, and 67,190 people had been investigated for corruption and for sheltering organized crimes, the office said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The office pledged tougher actions against such crimes amid efforts to achieve the goals of the national crackdown operation against organized crime.

The Ministry of Public Security started a special operation to hunt down 1,712 fugitives involved in organized crimes on April 9. Up to 66.6 percent of the listed targets who hid on the mainland have been seized, according to the office.