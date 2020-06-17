China to issue 3rd batch of special bonds for COVID-19 control

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China will issue the third batch of special government bonds for COVID-19 control amid efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.

The 10-year fixed-rate bonds, worth 70 billion yuan (about 9.89 billion U.S. dollars), will be available for tenders on June 23 and become tradable on June 30, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

On Monday, the ministry announced the issuance of the first two batches of special government bonds, including 50 billion yuan of five-year bonds and 50 billion yuan of seven-year bonds. Both will be listed and traded on June 23, 2020.

China will pursue a more proactive and impactful fiscal policy, setting its fiscal deficit above 3.6 percent of GDP and issuing 1 trillion yuan of government bonds for COVID-19 control this year to release more funds for companies and individuals.