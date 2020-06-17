Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to issue 3rd batch of special bonds for COVID-19 control

(Xinhua)    10:20, June 17, 2020

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China will issue the third batch of special government bonds for COVID-19 control amid efforts to balance epidemic control with economic and social development, the Ministry of Finance said Tuesday.

The 10-year fixed-rate bonds, worth 70 billion yuan (about 9.89 billion U.S. dollars), will be available for tenders on June 23 and become tradable on June 30, according to a statement on the ministry's website.

On Monday, the ministry announced the issuance of the first two batches of special government bonds, including 50 billion yuan of five-year bonds and 50 billion yuan of seven-year bonds. Both will be listed and traded on June 23, 2020.

China will pursue a more proactive and impactful fiscal policy, setting its fiscal deficit above 3.6 percent of GDP and issuing 1 trillion yuan of government bonds for COVID-19 control this year to release more funds for companies and individuals.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York