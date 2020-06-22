Coronavirus Watch in Mideast: Iran's COVID-19 cases nudge 205,000 as Turkey's tally exceeds 187,000

A taxi driver wearing a face mask drives in Tonekabon city, northern Iran, on June 16, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz)

--Iran's COVID-19 cases up to 204,952 with 9,623 deaths;

--Turkey's tally reaches 187,685 with 4,950 deaths;

--Saudi Arabia lifts anti-coronavirus restrictions;

--Israel's active cases highest since May 10.

CAIRO, June 21 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases approached 205,000 in Iran on Sunday, while Turkey's tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 187,000.

Iran, which has re-emerged as the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East region, reported 2,368 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 204,952.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 9,623 Iranians, up by 116 in the past 24 hours. A total of 163,591 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 2,887 still in critical condition.

A chef wearing a face mask prepares meals at a restaurant in Ankara, Turkey, on June 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Mustafa Kaya)

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey climbed to 187,685 after 1,192 new cases were reported, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the country rose to 4,950 after 23 new fatalities were added in the past 24 hours, he said, adding that 1,412 more patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 160,240.

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases soared to 157,612 with 3,379 new cases.

The kingdom also reported 37 new deaths and 2,213 more recovered patients, taking the death toll to 1,267 and the total recoveries to 101,130.

The decision to lift anti-coronavirus restrictions on all Saudi cities, including the return to normal of all economic and commercial activities, came into effect starting 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Staff members wearing face masks work at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on April 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Tu Yifan)

In Qatar, 881 new cases of coronavirus infections were detected, bringing the total number to 87,369, of whom 98 have died and 68,319 recovered.

Egypt's coronavirus cases grew to 55,233 after 1,475 new infections were added.

The Egyptian Health Ministry also reported 87 more deaths and 409 cases of recoveries, increasing the death toll to 2,193 and the total recoveries to 14,736.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 392 new COVID-19 cases and one more death, raising the tally of infections to 44,925 and the death toll to 302.

The total number of recoveries from the virus in the UAE increased to 32,415 after 661 more fully recovered.

Kuwait reported 505 new cases, bringing the country's total number of infections to 39,650, of whom seven have died and 31,240 recovered.

In Iraq, the tally of confirmed cases rose to 30,868 after 1,646 new coronavirus cases were registered.

The country also reported 87 deaths from the coronavirus during the day, raising the death toll in Iraq to 1,100 while a total of 13,935 patients have recovered.

Oman's Ministry of Health announced 905 new infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 29,471, including 131 deaths and 15,552 recoveries.

Israel registered 145 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of coronavirus infections to 20,778.

The deaths from the virus in Israel increased by one to 306 while the recoveries rose to 15,694.

It is worth noting that the active cases in the country rose to 4,778, the highest since May 10, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has doubled since early June to reach 209.

On the same day, Israel's health ministry ordered hospitals in the country to reopen coronavirus units "immediately" amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases.

A train worker is seen at a train station during the last preparation to reopen the train station in central Israeli city of Modiin on June 21, 2020. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

Algeria said that 140 more cases of infections were confirmed, taking the tally of infections to 11,771, while the death toll hit 837.

In Morocco, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 9,977 after 138 new infections were added, which included 214 fatalities and 8,284 recoveries.

Morocco announced on the day that it will relax travel restrictions inside the country and allow cafes and restaurants to reopen without exceeding 50 percent of their capacities as of June 25.

Shopping malls, commercial centers, leisure and entertainment stores will also open in the country.

In Lebanon, the number of COVID-19 infections increased by 51 to 1,587, while the death toll remained unchanged at 32.

Jordan registered 18 more infections, bringing the total coronavirus cases to 1,033, including nine deaths and 739 recoveries.

Palestine reported 49 new COVID-19 cases in the West Bank, bringing the total number of infections in the Palestinian territories to 1,028, including 594 recoveries and five deaths.

In the meantime, the total number of coronavirus cases in Yemen's government-controlled provinces increased to 941 with 19 new cases.

The number of recoveries in the government-controlled areas, including the southern port city of Aden, surged to 347 and the death toll climbed to 256.