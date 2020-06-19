Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jun 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China Coast Guard cracks major illegal mining case, arrests 90

(Xinhua)    16:15, June 19, 2020

BEIJING, June 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard (CCG) has busted a large criminal ring involved in illegal mining of sea sand and arrested 90 suspects.

An initial probe revealed that the case involves more than 50 million tonnes of sea placers worth 2 billion yuan (over 280 million U.S. dollars), the CCG said in a statement Thursday.

The investigation was a concerted effort of coast guard personnel and local police spanning over two months, and all the primary suspects have been arrested, the statement said.

Further investigation is underway.

Sea sand is an important marine resource, the loss of which will harm the country's coastal zones and its marine geology.

The market price of sea sand remains high due to the rising demands for construction materials in recent years. However, often unpurified sea sand containing excessive chloride ion reduces the durability of buildings and endangers the life of residents.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York