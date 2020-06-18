Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
China launches revised regulations on education in military academies

(China Military Online)    13:52, June 18, 2020

BEIJING, June 17 -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), signed an order a few days ago to launch the newly-revised Regulations on the Education in Military Academies(Trial). The new regulations will take effect on July 1, 2020.

The regulations, consisting of 11 chapters and 90 articles, remodeled the educational management system of military academies. Stressing on the political loyalty of armed forces and the need for combat readiness as the central points of school activities, the regulations defined the roles and tasks of the academies' teaching and scientific research work, and specified the requirements for the leaders, faculty members and cadets.

In terms of the cultivation of new-style military talents, the regulations vigorously promoted the modernization of educational ideas, policies, contents and methods in military academies, and highlighted the supporting system development on enrollment, logistics, academic exchanges and cooperation.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

