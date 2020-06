Chinese military provides anti-virus supplies to six countries

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has sent epidemic prevention supplies to six countries to help battle COVID-19.

Answering the calls from the armed forces of Belarus, Serbia, Hungary, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, as well as Trinidad and Tobago, the PLA shipped supplies, including surgical masks and protective suits, by railway, sea and other means on Saturday.

The move was approved by the Central Military Commission.