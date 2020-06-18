Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Documentary chronicles memories of Xinjiang's battle against terrorism

(CGTN)    16:05, June 18, 2020

This is a partial history of the terrorist attacks in Xinjiang over the past decades, as told by survivors and witnesses. We salute their courage in speaking out. This video contains scenes that some viewers may find disturbing, so discretion is advised.

Special thanks go to composer and lyricist Lei Zhenbang and singer Dao Lang for the use of the song "Snow Lotus on the Glacier" from the 1963 film "Visitors on the Glacier."

"Tianshan: Still Standing - Memories of Fighting Terrorism in Xinjiang" will be aired by CGTN on Friday. Be sure to tune in.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York