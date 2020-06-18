China firmly opposes Xinjiang-related bill signed by Trump

Workers produce bakery products in April at a food factory in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. ZHANG XIUKE/FOR CHINA DAILY

China expressed opposition on Thursday to the so-called Uygur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 signed into law by the United States President Donald Trump, urging Washington to correct its mistakes, or it will face countermeasures from Beijing and bear all consequences.

The bill defames human rights situation in Xinjiang, attacks the Chinese government's policies to Xinjiang, tramples on international law and basic norms governing international relations and interferes in China's internal affairs, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

China demanded the US to stop using the bill to damage China's interests and interfere in its domestic affairs, the statement said.

The anti-terrorism and de-radicalization efforts of various countries should not be measured with different standards, nor should the efforts be deliberately distorted in violation of international morality and human conscience, it said.

The bill disregarded facts and confused right and wrong, and attempted to stigmatize the measures taken in Xinjiang to fight against terrorism, secessionism and extremism, it said.

The double standard approach adopted by the US on anti-terrorism has further exposed its evil intentions to damage to China's sovereignty and security, sow discord among China's ethnic groups, undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang, and contain the development of China, it added.