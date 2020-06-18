Traceability Platform Assures the Quality of Pu’er Tea

On June 2, Pu'er city, Yunnan province officially launched the Pu'er Tea Quality Traceability Blockchain Platform, establishing the entire quality traceability system from "tea garden to tea cup".

How does the platform conduct the traceability of Pu’er tea products? How to ensure the quality safety of the whole process from "tea garden to tea cup"? With these questions, the reporter interviewed Luo Zhenggang, director of the National Pu'er Tea Product Quality Supervision & Inspection Center.





The first critical control point is the base for primary processing of raw materials of the products traced. Luo Zhenggang introduced that, the first step in establishing traceability is to confirm the base information, such as the area and output of the tea garden. “After the base information is confirmed, we will organize the picking and primary processing as per standards; then, every primary product would be stored in the warehouse after affixing the tracking code and packaging." These steps lay a foundation for tracing the standards and quality of Pu’er tea in block trading.

The second critical control point is the enterprises that conduct the finishing processes. Luo Zhenggang introduced that, at the stage of the finishing process, to abide by the standard process, control the product quality and manage the issuance of the traceability codes are the key step to ensure the quality of Pu'er tea products. Only the traceable products accepted by inspection can enter into the designated public warehouse.

The third critical control point is the promotion platform of the products traced. Luo Zhenggang introduced that, the Pu'er Tea Quality Traceability Blockchain Platform serves as Pu’er tea’s promotion platform that integrates production, warehousing, logistics, trading and finance into one by connecting many Pu'er tea production enterprises with the logistics enterprises, e-commerce platforms and financial institutions concerned. On that platform, people could utilize six content sections, i.e. "raw material base, production process, warehousing, quality inspection, product sales and financial support"; from "tea garden to tea cup", every step is clearly visible.

The fourth critical control point is the financial service. According to Luo Zhenggang, all tea companies that are qualified to settle in Pu'er Tea Quality Traceability Blockchain Platform can obtain a mortgage-free loan of up to 5 million yuan from China Construction Bank. So far, the first 25 companies that settled in the platform have received financial support of 11.8 million yuan.

Luo Zhenggang introduced that, on the whole, Pu'er Tea Quality Traceability Blockchain Platform is based on the tree-shaped blockchain technology and deploys five blockchain nodes (i.e. code segment management, base management, production and processing, product inspection, warehousing and sales) , so as to ensure the authenticity of the products on the platform, and builds up the trust system that integrates "raw materials traceability, production record, information query, product inspection, sales platform, finance service" from “tea garden to tea cup”, which allows consumers to drink the authentic and quality Pu'er tea.