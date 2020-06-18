Pu'er Tea Quality Blockchain Traceability Platform Launched

On June 2nd, Pu'er City, Yunnan Province officially launched the Pu'er Tea Quality Blockchain Traceability Platform. Consumers can log in to check such six content sections like the raw material base, production process, warehousing, quality inspection, product sales and financial support by simply scanning the QR code of the blockchain traceability on the product.

Du Jianhui, deputy mayor of the Pu'er People's Government, introduced at a press conference that, in recent years, the Pu'er Municipal CPC Committee and the Pu'er Government have firmly grasped the great opportunity brought by the Yunnan’s "100 billion yuan Yunnan tea" portfolio, focused on five elements of "brand, standardization, quality, mass production, and influential power", taken famous mountains and famous tea as the entry point, led the innovation, steadily advanced the construction of high-quality bases, strengthened the standardization, built up well-known brands, cultivated leading enterprises, and strived to enhance the “brand awareness” of Pu'er tea.

In 2016, Pu'er city took the lead to construct the brand quality tracing system for Pu'er tea from famous mountains in Yunnan province, initiated the establishment of an enterprise integrity alliance, and formulated the alliance enterprise standards that are higher than the national standards. In 2019, Pu’er formulated and implemented "Ten Standards for Pu’er Tea".

Using the “unified brand, standards, inspections, monitoring and logos”, Pu’er strived to build a quality supervision system with the alliance as the main body, the standard as the leader, and the production traceability as the guarantee, to explore the Pu'er tea quality traceability system with “logo, standards, inspections, monitoring, recognizability, accessibility, traceability and trustworthiness". Du Jianhui said, famous mountain Pu'er tea of the "7 counties and 7 mountains", including Jingmai Mountain, Pu'er Mountain, Fenghuang Mountain, Wuliang Mountain, Jinggu Mountain, Qianjiazhai and Jiangcheng, continues to enhance its brand awareness and is sought after by consumers.

According to Du Jianhui, 25 products from 25 companies including Yunnan Tasly Deepure Bio-tea Group Co., Ltd, and Pu’er Zuxiang Highmountain Tea Garden Co., Ltd. have successfully “settled in the blockchain platform”.