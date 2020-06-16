National security legislation to restore stability in Hong Kong: Carrie Lam

Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam is seen speaking in a video on national security legislation in Hong Kong, south China. Carrie Lam said Monday that the national security legislation will help restore stability in Hong Kong, and protect the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of residents. Lam reiterated in a video on national security legislation in Hong Kong that the legislation will only target a small number of people who commit serious crimes endangering national security. (Xinhua)

HONG KONG, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Monday that the national security legislation will help restore stability in Hong Kong, and protect the life and property, basic rights and freedoms of the overwhelming majority of residents.

Lam reiterated in a video on national security legislation in Hong Kong that the legislation will only target a small number of people who commit serious crimes endangering national security.

Over the past year, violence by rioters has escalated, with illegal firearms and explosives posing a terrorist threat. Groups and individuals advocating "Hong Kong independence" and colluding with foreign forces to interfere with Hong Kong's affairs have seriously undermined national interests and security, Lam said.

Hong Kong has become a gaping hole in national security and its prosperity and stability are at risk, Lam said.

As there is little hope of the HKSAR enacting local laws to safeguard national security, the central authorities have no option but to exercise their constitutional power to establish and improve the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security, Lam said, stressing that this is a decision not taken lightly.

Lam appealed for the full understanding and staunch support of Hong Kong residents for putting in place national security legislation in Hong Kong.