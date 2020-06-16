Yunnan’s First Extra Long Highway Tunnel through Ailao and Wuliang Mountain Got Finished

After intensive construction for 4 years, Dazhongshan Tunnel, the controlling project of Yunnan’s First Extra Long Highway through Ailao and Wuliang Mountain, from Mojiang to Lincang, Yunnan, got finished.

Mojiang to Lincang Highway has whole length for 236 kilometers by way of Mojiang County, Xinping County, Zhenyuan County, Jingdong County, ending in the Linxiang District, Lincang City on the border of China and Myanmar. This Highway is planed to complete for using by the end of the year.