Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Yunnan’s First Extra Long Highway Tunnel through Ailao and Wuliang Mountain Got Finished

(People's Daily Online)    18:40, June 16, 2020

After intensive construction for 4 years, Dazhongshan Tunnel, the controlling project of Yunnan’s First Extra Long Highway through Ailao and Wuliang Mountain, from Mojiang to Lincang, Yunnan, got finished.

Mojiang to Lincang Highway has whole length for 236 kilometers by way of Mojiang County, Xinping County, Zhenyuan County, Jingdong County, ending in the Linxiang District, Lincang City on the border of China and Myanmar. This Highway is planed to complete for using by the end of the year.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York