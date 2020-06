Simao District, Pu'er City achieved a GDP of RMB 21.717 billion, an increase of 9.7% in 2019, its absolute value and growth rate rank No.1 in all 10 counties (districts) in Puer. One year ahead of schedule, it has achieved the the goal of 13th Five-year Plan of striving to break through RMB 20 billion of GDP in the whole region.