Please Have a Cup of Pu’er Coffee

Coffee industry has become an important supporting industry in the special agriculture and green economy experimental demonstration area of Pu'er Plateau. Puer has become the main coffee producing area with the largest planting area, the highest output and the best quality in China and driven neighboring countries such as Myanmar and Laos to plant 300,000 mu of coffee. International well-known coffee enterprises like Nestle, Starbucks, Volcafe have long-term business cooperation in Puer.