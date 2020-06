Blockchain Quality Tracing Platform of Pu’er Tea in Puer City officially launched on June 2.

Blockchain Quality Tracing Platform of Pu’er Tea in Puer City builds the system of product quality supervision+ marketing+supply chain financial services, and it shares data with platforms called “on phone for all things” and “cloud enterprise loan only by phone”. It completes the information management of all the links from manufacture, to circulation and consumption.