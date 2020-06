On June 4, Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism announced the Second Recommended List of National Key Rural Tourism Villages, they are: Zhengdong Village, Zhengdong Town, Jiangcheng Hani and Yi Autonomous County, Laodabao Village Group, Menggen Village, Jiujing Township, Lancang Lahu Autonomous County, and Yonge Copycat, Mashan village, Mengka Town, Wa Autonomous County, Ximeng in Puer City.