Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pau Gasol intends to play another season for fifth Olympic appearance

(Xinhua)    10:37, June 11, 2020

MADRID, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol said Tuesday he wants to play another season to make his fifth Olympic appearance.

Gasol, 39, has recovered from foot injury that kept him absent from professional basketball matches for the whole year. He says he is looking forward to proving himself in a Barcelona club that he once played for from 1998 to 2001.

"My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK. A final season with Barcelona is attractive, but I have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be the best for the circumstances of the moment," Gasol said.

"When I can start running and jumping, I will have a lot more information," he added.

As an Olympic veteran, Gasol helped Spain to two silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York