Pau Gasol intends to play another season for fifth Olympic appearance

MADRID, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol said Tuesday he wants to play another season to make his fifth Olympic appearance.

Gasol, 39, has recovered from foot injury that kept him absent from professional basketball matches for the whole year. He says he is looking forward to proving himself in a Barcelona club that he once played for from 1998 to 2001.

"My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK. A final season with Barcelona is attractive, but I have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be the best for the circumstances of the moment," Gasol said.

"When I can start running and jumping, I will have a lot more information," he added.

As an Olympic veteran, Gasol helped Spain to two silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016.