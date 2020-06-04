Premier League side Tottenham confirm one positive COVID-19 case

LONDON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- One member of Tottenham Hotspur's squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

The Premier League announced the results of the fifth-round of testing on Wednesday, confirming just one out of the 1,197 players and club staff that were tested on Monday and Tuesday returned positive.

A statement released by Tottenham read: "We have been informed by the Premier League that we have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at our Training Centre. Due to medical confidentiality, the individual's name will not be disclosed."

The London side revealed that the individual is asymptomatic and "will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing".

In the previous four rounds of testings, there were a total of 12 positive cases out of 3,882 tests.

The top-flight football league in England have set June 17 as the provisional date for the resumption of the season after all elite football games in England were suspended on March 13 due to the outbreak of the virus.