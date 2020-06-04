Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jun 4, 2020
Formula One CEO says racing will not be canceled

(Xinhua)    09:18, June 04, 2020

LONDON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Formula One CEO Chase Carey has said that F1 races will not be canceled if a racer tests positive for the COVID-19 or a team withdraws.

"A team not being able to race would not cancel the race. I don't think I could sit here and lay out the consequences. But we will have a procedure in place that finding infection will not lead to a cancellation," Carey said on the F1 website Tuesday. "If a driver has an infection, (teams have) reserve drivers available."

The F1 season opener in Australia in March was canceled due to the McLaren team withdrawing after a staff member tested positive for the virus. The organizer hopes to avoid the same situation in the future.

Carey said team members will be tested for the coronavirus before they depart for a race and then every two days.

"Clearly we recognize our sport is one which at times, we can't have two meters between every individual on a team," he said. "When a car pulls into a pit and has to change four tires, there won't be two meters between every individual. We need to make sure we have procedures to manage all those risks as soon as possible."

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

