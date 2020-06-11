China sends team to help Palestine fight COVID-19

Members of a Chinese anti-epidemic medical expert team to Palestine attend a departure ceremony at Jiangbei International Airport in Chongqing, southwest China, June 10, 2020. The medical expert team, organized by China's National Health Commission and formed by Chongqing municipal government, left Chongqing on Wednesday for Palestine to help its fight against COVID-19. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

BEIJING/CHONGQING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has sent a team of medical experts to support Palestine's efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Wednesday.

The team, which left Wednesday noon, has been put together by the National Health Commission with the members selected by the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, Hua said.

According to the municipal government, the ten members are experts from various departments including respiratory and infectious diseases, traditional Chinese medicine, epidemiology and nursing. All of them have frontline experience in fighting COVID-19 in Chongqing and Hubei Province.

They will share with Palestinian counterparts experiences and information about COVID-19 prevention and control measures, clinical treatment and laboratory tests. They will also use their expertise to boost bilateral exchange in the field of public health, according to the municipal government.