Commentary: Xi's Yellow River tour a boost to ecological protection, high-quality development

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, learns about efforts to strengthen ecological protection of the Yellow River at a section of the river in Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- The inspection tour to the Yellow River by President Xi Jinping reflects the great importance he attaches to the ecological environment amid the country's pursuit of high-quality development.

It is the fourth visit by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, to China's "Mother River" in a year.

The protection of the Yellow River is critical to the great rejuvenation and sustainable development of the Chinese nation. That explains why China has set the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin as a major national strategy.

The 5,464-km-long waterway is the cradle of Chinese civilization. The river feeds about 12 percent of China's population, irrigates about 15 percent of arable land, supports 14 percent of national GDP, and supplies water to more than 60 cities.

Following his previous visits to Gansu Province last August, Henan Province last September and Shanxi Province in May, all of which are located in the Yellow River Basin, Xi, on Monday afternoon, inspected Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, where he visited a section of the Yellow River in the city of Wuzhong to learn about efforts to strengthen ecological protection of the river.

The dike project of this section is aimed at tackling problems of floods, severe river course changes and bank collapses. The project is also used for river course arrangement, environmental management and afforestation, significantly improving the ecology along the Yellow River.

It exemplifies how the national strategy is transforming from a blueprint to concrete practice and shows the determination to protect the ecological environment of the Yellow River.

The peace of the Yellow River is significant to the stability of China. The country has stepped up efforts in conserving water source, controlling water and soil loss, solving pollution, improving industrial structure, as well as preserving and promoting cultural legacies of the Yellow River.

Xi's frequent tours to the Yellow River indicate that more efforts are expected to be made in strengthening ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.

Ecological protection is an important guarantee that comes before development in China. The protection of the Yellow River reflects the concept reiterated by Xi that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.