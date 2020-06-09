Top political advisory body to hold standing committee meeting

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee, in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee will hold a meeting from June 22 to 24 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Monday at a meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee, which was presided over by Wang Yang, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, stressed that the practice of formalities for formalities' sake should be done away with in future meetings and research trips.

In addition, he called for furthering the role of a mobile platform for political advisors to perform their duties, facilitating the implementation of their suggestions.

Monday's meeting also heard reports on the third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee and approved the draft agenda and schedule for the upcoming standing committee meeting.