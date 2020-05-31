China donates medical supplies to help Botswana fight COVID-19

Botswana's Minister of Health and Wellness Lemogang Kwape (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo pose for pictures during an event to welcome supplies donated by China to Botswana at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Botswana, May 29, 2020. China on Friday donated medical protective supplies to Botswana to help the country fight COVID-19. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday donated medical protective supplies to Botswana to help the country fight COVID-19.

An aircraft carrying the consignment arrived at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Botswana's capital city on Wednesday and was received by Botswana's Minister of Health and Wellness Lemogang Kwape and Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo.

"China stands firm with the Botswanan government and people," Zhao said while briefing journalists. "Together we will defeat this virus and resume our normal lives, production and normalcy in society."

For his part, Kwape said it gave him great pleasure to once again receive medical supplies from China.

The donation includes 15,000 protective medical face masks, 150,000 surgical masks, 3,000 medical protective isolation shoe covers, 5,000 pieces of disposable protective clothing, 7,000 medical protective goggles and 7,000 disposable sterilized rubber surgical gloves.

"The donation will go a long way in helping the frontline workers as they work day in and day out to fight the pandemic," Kwape said.