China launches two new technology experiment satellites

Two satellites carried by a Long March-11 carrier rocket are launched into the planned orbits from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2020. The two new technology experiment satellites will be mainly used for the new Earth-observation technology experiment. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China sent two satellites into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.

The two new technology experiment satellites, launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 4:13 a.m. (Beijing Time), will be mainly used for the new Earth-observation technology experiment.

Saturday's launch was the 332nd mission of the Long March rocket series.