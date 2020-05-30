Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches two new technology experiment satellites

(Xinhua)    14:07, May 30, 2020

Two satellites carried by a Long March-11 carrier rocket are launched into the planned orbits from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Xichang, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 30, 2020. The two new technology experiment satellites will be mainly used for the new Earth-observation technology experiment. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

XICHANG, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China sent two satellites into planned orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday.

The two new technology experiment satellites, launched by a Long March-11 carrier rocket at 4:13 a.m. (Beijing Time), will be mainly used for the new Earth-observation technology experiment.

Saturday's launch was the 332nd mission of the Long March rocket series.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York