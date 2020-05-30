Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier conducting sea trials, training as planned: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:33, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier, the Shandong, is conducting sea trials and training as planned, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said Friday.

Spokesperson Ren Guoqiang made the remark at a press conference in response to a query about the vessel.

Ren said the Chinese navy is carrying out sea trials of the Shandong according to an annual plan that includes training subjects.

The training is aimed at testing the performance of the aircraft carrier's weapons and equipment, improving the training level of such warships and honing the capabilities of personnel to fulfill missions, Ren added. 

