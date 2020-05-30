UNITED NATIONS, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Friday urged the United States and the United Kingdom (UK) to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, immediately stop practices of hegemonism and power politics, and mind their own business, rather than provoking tensions and making troubles everywhere.

Zhang refuted the fallacy on Hong Kong made by the United States, Britain, and some other countries, saying China opposes and completely rejects the baseless remarks made by the United States and Britain.

"The U.S. and the UK, for their own political purposes, have been making unwarranted comments, interfering and obstructing, and attempted to push for an open video conference in the UN Security Council. China expressed strong opposition, and the vast majority of the Council members did not support the U.S. proposal, believing that the Hong Kong-related issues were China's internal affairs and had nothing to do with the mandates of the Security Council. The Security Council rejected the unreasonable request of the U.S., and its attempt failed," said a press release issued by the Chinese Mission to the United Nations.

"Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China. Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs and allow no external interference. National security legislation for Hong Kong does not constitute any threat to international peace and security. The Council must not get involved in any way," Zhang said.

The third session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, on Thursday adopted the Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security.