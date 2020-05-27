National security legislation essential to safeguarding rights of Hongkongers

The proposed National Security Law (NSL) will meet a long-cherished expectation of the Hong Kong people. The peace-loving and patriotic citizens of the Chinese city have long been expecting this kind of legislation, as they are bearing the brunt of the violence, anarchy, vandalism, sabotage, and subversive acts being committed by the opposition in Hong Kong.

Though the opposition likes to be called a democratic force, they have already established themselves as separatists with their activities. It's now crystal clear that they are conspiring to secede Hong Kong from China under the guise of a so-called democratic movement. The separatists, therefore, will spare no effort to destabilize Hong Kong in order to achieve their ulterior motives.

With their subversive actions during the 'Occupy Central' campaign in 2014, seven months of non-stop rioting and vandalism last year, and sabotage of the local economy amid the pandemic, the separatists have already proven that they are being supported by external anti-China forces who have their own geopolitical interests to pursue in helping their local proxies separate Hong Kong from China.

The separatists are attacking the fundamental interests of the city. Thus, they have been proven to be a major threat to the security, safety, and sovereignty of Hong Kong resulting in increasing calls for the legislation among its general citizens.

In order to satisfy this popular demand, the central government of China has recently reviewed the long-overdue national security law for Hong Kong. This law is aimed at safeguarding the safety, security, and sovereignty of the Chinese city and upholding the rights of its citizens. The legislation is essential for protecting the fundamental interests of citizens and the continuing prosperity and stability of Hong Kong. The long-awaited law will bolster 'one country, two systems' by ensuring national security of the country resulting in a peaceful life for its people, as it will only target acts such as treason, secession, sedition, subversion, or theft of State secrets.

That's why Carrie Lam, the chief executive of Hong Kong, has welcomed the proposed legislation saying that the law will not affect the rights and freedoms of Hongkongers or the independence of the judiciary. Rather, it will fix a national security loophole in Hong Kong.

However, I have been taken aback by the uproar from some Western media and politicians over the proposed legislation. Though the law has yet to get the nod from the National People's Congress (NPC) of China, Western media and politicians have started waging a widespread propaganda war against the legislation. They are blasting China as if the country were about to enact a law for an independent country in the West, not for one of its Chinese cities.

Among the many propaganda pieces, a report titled ‘Hong Kong security law: What is it and is it worrying?’ has caught my attention. The report was published on the BBC on Friday.

Like many other reports, the BBC report has reflected apprehension in the so-called pro-democracy quarters that the proposed legislation can be used as a tool for cracking down on dissent in Hong Kong. The report has also quoted the people from these quarters as saying that this law could spell the end for Hong Kong's unique freedoms.

In the report, the BBC picked up on the fear of so-called pro-democracy figures losing their civil liberties, free speech, and right to protest once the law takes effect. The report mentioned that people believe that the erosion of Hong Kong's liberties will affect its attractiveness as a business and economic powerhouse.

Prior to making my points about the contents of the report, I want to conclude that the BBC has totally failed to do justice to its reputation as a global mainstream media outlet by publishing this report, as the report not only criticizes the Chinese government, but also spoke with partiality for the opposition in Hong Kong. I think anyone else looking through the report would also agree with my observation.

As for the contents of the report, I think Carrie Lam has curtailed my work by giving fitting replies to all the allegations and clearing up the apprehensions outlined in the report. I would, however, like to say that the proposed legislation will never snatch away freedoms. Rather, it must uphold the rights Hongkongers now enjoy. The general population of the city have, therefore, nothing to worry about. But the separatists have enough reasons to lose their sleep over it. After all, China has an absolute right to enact legislation just like many other countries, including the United States, that have enacted similar.

The author is the China Correspondent of the Bangladesh Post.