National security legislation for HK a matter of national sovereignty that allows no external interference

China’s safeguarding of national security in its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) through the introduction of national security legislation is an internal affair concerning the country’s national sovereignty that no foreign country has the right to interfere in.

China is neither surprised nor finds it strange that certain countries immediately made improper comments, arbitrarily pointed fingers at it, and even threatened the country after its top legislature announced it was deliberating a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security during the ongoing annual session of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

As legitimate and justifiable as it is for a country to exercise its sovereignty to safeguard national security and for its legislative power to introduce national security legislation, certain countries are used to adopting double standards and following the logic of robbers whenever it suits them.

Despite talking about “national security” all the time, these countries attempt to obstruct China’s efforts to safeguard national security by making problems out of nothing.

As everyone knows, safeguarding national security is common practice for various countries around the world and is in line with the consensus of the international community.

International conventions such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Convention on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights all stipulate that the exercise of rights and freedoms should not endanger the national security of the country concerned.

Over the past years, Western countries including the U.S. and the U.K. have enacted a variety of laws aimed at safeguarding national security, establishing extremely rigorous systems and institutions covering various aspects including legislation, law enforcement, indictment, judgment, and reform of convicts.

Indeed, the U.S. introduced the world’s first comprehensive national security law, the National Security Act of 1947. The U.S. National Security Council (NSC), which is often called the most powerful council in the world, was set up exactly according to the act.

After the 9/11 attacks, the U.S. enacted laws including the Patriot Act, which massively expanded U.S. government surveillance, allowing its tentacles to spread everywhere.

How could the U.S. make irresponsible remarks about and willfully blame a sovereign state seeking to close loopholes in its own national security legislation while the U.S. itself has built an ironclad system to safeguard national security?

In attempting to maximize its own interests, the U.S. has spared no effort to stir up disturbances and launch “color revolutions” around the world, all while shamelessly whitewashing itself as it smears other countries.

Like it always does, the U.S. has used the same old double standards when it comes to Hong Kong.

Several weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made wild comments about his opposition to enacting Article 23 of the HKSAR’s Basic Law.

Pompeo even warned the Chinese government that “any effort to impose draconian national security legislation on Hong Kong” would be inconsistent with China’s promises regarding the “one country, two systems” principle, and would “impact American interests there.”

Pompeo’s remarks revealed his ignorance of the Basic Law and China’s “one country, two systems” principle, and exposed the truth about how the legislation in Hong Kong would “impact American interests there”.

As it turns out, what the U.S. is worried about the most is that Hong Kong’s efforts to reinforce its shields to safeguard national security will affect U.S. “interests” in using anti-China rioters in Hong Kong as pawns, and the city as a bridgehead to split, overturn, infiltrate, sabotage, and encroach on China’s sovereignty and national security!

The NPC’s draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is the most authoritative response to Pompeo, who has overtly and covertly sought to sabotage China’s development and national unity by distorting reality, slandering China, inciting hatred against China, as well as threatening and blackmailing the country.

No country would allow anyone to engage in activities on its territory that endanger its national security. Hong Kong’s “defenseless” status must be ended.

While the news of the national security legislation for Hong Kong must have enraged Pompeo, the Chinese government’s resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests has never changed, and nor has the country’s determination to implement the “one country, two systems” guideline and oppose any external force’s interference in Hong Kong affairs.

Anyone with an unprejudiced view can understand that the draft decision only targets activities that are aimed at splitting the country and overturning the government, a small number of people who organize and carry out terrorist activities, as well as foreign and overseas forces that interfere in the affairs of China’s HKSAR.

The national security legislation for Hong Kong is designed to protect Hong Kong citizens who observe its laws, guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of residents and foreign organizations and people in Hong Kong, and safeguard the fundamental interests of China and the SAR, which also conforms to the common interests of the international community.

It’s believed that the majority of the people in the international community can see China’s just efforts to safeguard its national security and bring Hong Kong back to the right track from a fair perspective.

Those who attempt to obstruct China’s justifiable move to safeguard its national security on its own territory had better learn to respect China’s national sovereignty, abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, and stop interfering in China’s domestic affairs.

Don’t get too obsessed with “double standards”, for those who do will only make a laughing stock of themselves.