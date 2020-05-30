Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 30, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China honors female nurse sacrificing life to COVID-19 fight

(Xinhua)    09:57, May 30, 2020

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation has honored a nurse who sacrificed her life to the fight against COVID-19.

Liang Xiaoxia, 28, who died on May 26, was honored as a national-level female role model. She died after doctors could not revive her as she passed out while working in an isolation ward in Wuhan, the hardest-hit city in central China's Hubei Province.

Liang, who came from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, arrived in Wuhan to help combat the coronavirus on February 21.

Recognizing Liang's contribution to the COVID-19 fight, the organization called on women across the country to learn from the nurse who epitomized the excellent character and professional integrity of medical workers.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York