China honors female nurse sacrificing life to COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Women's Federation has honored a nurse who sacrificed her life to the fight against COVID-19.

Liang Xiaoxia, 28, who died on May 26, was honored as a national-level female role model. She died after doctors could not revive her as she passed out while working in an isolation ward in Wuhan, the hardest-hit city in central China's Hubei Province.

Liang, who came from south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, arrived in Wuhan to help combat the coronavirus on February 21.

Recognizing Liang's contribution to the COVID-19 fight, the organization called on women across the country to learn from the nurse who epitomized the excellent character and professional integrity of medical workers.