Liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR supports decision to make national security laws for Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) firmly supports the national legislature in adopting the decision to make national security laws for Hong Kong, a spokesperson of the liaison office said on Thursday.

Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, attended the closing meeting of its third annual session on Thursday and voted overwhelmingly to approve the NPC Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the HKSAR to Safeguard National Security.

The decision is of great and profound significance in maintaining the long-term prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and ensuring the practice of "one country, two systems" moves forward on the right track, said the spokesperson, adding the liaison office will jointly fulfill the responsibility of safeguarding national security.

The decision has reflected the common will of all Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, said the spokesperson.

Political, business, legal and professional circles together with various organizations, institutions and enterprises in Hong Kong have expressed their high recognition of the legality, necessity and urgency of the national security legislation for Hong Kong.

As of Thursday, more than 1.85 million Hong Kong residents have signed a petition, either at street stands or online, in support of the national security legislation for Hong Kong, which has fully shown that seeking stability and security has become a strong voice of the Hong Kong society and it is imperative to make national security laws for Hong Kong, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that no country allows separatist and other activities, which endanger national security, on its own soil.

The loopholes in national security must be plugged in the HKSAR as national security is the precondition for a peaceful life and development environment.

Since the turmoil in Hong Kong following proposed ordinance amendments last year, Hong Kong has been ravaged by "black violence" and "Hong Kong independence", assault, vandalism and arson are rampant during violent protests, and citizens with different political views are lynched by rioters, which have worsened the business environment in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong's credit rating was downgraded by global rating agency over the prolonged unrest and chaos and Hong Kong's GDP posted the first negative growth in 10 years. Its consumer confidence index also slumped to the lowest notch since the 2008 global financial crisis, the spokesperson said.

All these consequences were resulted in from the opposition's "burn with us" tactic with Hong Kong lacking legislation on national security.

The national security legislation is not "a dreadful monster," but a "guardian angel" for the rule of law in Hong Kong and the peaceful life of Hong Kong residents, as well as the "safety valve" for new development and prosperity in Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson noted that while protecting the vast majority of people in the Hong Kong society, establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security will severely crack down on the reckless few to reflect the justice of law.

"We sternly warn those extremist radicals and the forces behind them not to play with fire, not to misjudge the situation, not to underestimate the central authorities' rock-firm determination and not to have the fantasy to take the external forces' unreasonable intervention as their amulet."

"We also sincerely advise those young people in their prime time not to be instigated, not to defy law, not to become cannon fodder of black hands, and not to put their personal safety and future in harm's way," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed that the liaison office firmly supports the decision by the National People's Congress, hoping that the legislation will be completed as soon as possible.

"We believe that under the protection of the national security legislation for Hong Kong, Hong Kong is bound to be back to normal, and Hong Kong people's lives are bound to be back to peace," the spokesperson said.