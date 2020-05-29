Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 29, 2020
Chinese medical team ends mission to help fight against COVID-19 in Algeria

(Xinhua)    09:38, May 29, 2020

ALGIERS, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A team of Chinese medical experts on Thursday ended their mission to help tackle the COVID-19 epidemic in Algeria after two-week work.

Director of the Asia-Oceania Department of the Foreign Ministry of Algeria Boumediene Guennad expressed his country's gratitude to the Chinese medical team and spoke highly of their work.

He stressed that their work will help Algeria overcome the epidemic at an early date.

Chinese Ambassador to Algeria Li Lianhe said that the Algerian government and experts gave a high evaluation to the work of the Chinese experts during their two-week stay in the country, which will help the two sides strengthen communication and learn from each other during the fight against the COVID-19.

The Chinese medical expert team arrived in Algeria on May 14 to help fight the coronavirus, through sharing China's experiences in the spread of the contagious disease.

They carried out extensive and in-depth exchanges with their Algerian counterparts on the prevention and control measures of COVID-19, clinical treatment techniques and laboratory testing. 

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

