China to continue helping Kyrgyzstan fight COVID-19: FM

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to continue providing assistance to, and share its experience with Kyrgyzstan in COVID-19 prevention and control, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

In a phone call with his Kyrgyz counterpart Chingiz Aidarbekov, Wang also said that the national security legislation for Hong Kong can improve Hong Kong's legal system, stabilize its social order, and contribute to the maintenance of the "one country, two systems" principle as well as Hong Kong's enduring prosperity and stability.

Wang said viruses know no borders and launch attacks against the whole humanity. Noting that China and Kyrgyzstan are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, Wang said the two countries should fight side by side to jointly cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wang thanked the Kyrgyz side for its support to China in its anti-epidemic fight, saying that when China held a national day of mourning to honor COVID-19 victims not long ago, the Kyrgyz Embassy in China flew its flags at half-mast and all embassy staff donated their one day's wage, which has moved the Chinese people deeply.

China empathizes with Kyrgyzstan's current difficulties and is willing to continue providing as much help as it can to facilitate Kyrgyzstan's procurement of medical supplies in China, and share its experience in COVID-19 prevention and control as well as treatment scheme, said Wang.

Noting the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economic development of both China and Kyrgyzstan, Wang said that the two sides should keep the momentum of cooperation and overcome difficulties together.

Therefore, on the premise of ensuring the safety of epidemic prevention, Wang said the two countries should ensure smooth passage of people and materials needed for key cooperation projects, expand bilateral trade, and tap potential for cooperation in areas such as medical and health care as well as traditional Chinese medicine, so as to jointly build a community of common health for mankind.

Wang said that as stipulated in the Constitution and the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the National People's Congress' establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security only targets a narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize it.

The legislation will neither affect the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong, the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents, nor affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong, Wang said.

China firmly opposes any foreign interfere in China's internal affairs as some countries' groundless accusation against China are out of prejudice, Wang said, expressing his belief that the Kyrgyz side can understand and support China's stance.

Aidarbekov said Kyrgyzstan regards China as a good neighbor, good friend, and good partner and has been engaged in developing friendly neighborhood with China.

As Kyrgyzstan is making all-out efforts to fight the COVID-19 epidemic, the Chinese government and people are work together with us by offering great support and assistance, which Kyrgyzstan deeply appreciates, he said.

The pandemic has dealt a blow to Kyrgyzstan's economic and social development, and the Kyrgyz side is willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese side in jointly promoting major programs under the Belt and Road Initiative, expanding export to China, so as to increase employment, boost economy, and mitigate the impact of the pandemic to the lowest level, Aidarbekov said.

The Kyrgyz side believes as always that the Taiwan question and Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, Aidarbekov said, adding that Kyrgyzstan will continue to firmly abide by the one-China policy, support the "one country, two systems" principle, and support the Chinese government's adoption of measures on safeguarding national sovereignty as well as security and stability.