China's Qinghai donates 20,000 masks to Burundi

(Xinhua)    14:08, May 28, 2020

XINING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- A total of 20,000 surgical masks donated by northwest China's Qinghai Province to Burundi were shipped off Thursday morning, the provincial foreign affairs office said.

The batch of anti-coronavirus supplies will first arrive in Beijing and then be shipped to Burundi to aid the African country's fight against COVID-19, the office said.

In 1991, Qinghai established friendly relations with the Burundian province of Gitega, the first of its kind for the Chinese province.

By the end of 2019, Qinghai had sent 19 medical teams with more than 400 members to Burundi as part of the medical assistance to the African country.

