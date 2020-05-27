Chinese lawmakers raise 506 proposals to annual legislative session Xinhua | Updated: 2020-05-26 18:28 Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the ongoing third session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, have raised 506 proposals, according to the secretariat of the session.

Around a quarter of the proposals were on strengthening the system of legal guarantees for public health, said the secretariat.