Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese lawmakers raise 506 proposals to annual legislative session

(Xinhua)    10:16, May 27, 2020

Chinese lawmakers raise 506 proposals to annual legislative session Xinhua | Updated: 2020-05-26 18:28 Deputies to the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) attend the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th NPC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2020. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Deputies to the ongoing third session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, have raised 506 proposals, according to the secretariat of the session.

Around a quarter of the proposals were on strengthening the system of legal guarantees for public health, said the secretariat.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Full coverage

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York