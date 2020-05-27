Senior political advisors meet at annual session of China's top political advisory body

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over a meeting held by the Chairperson's Council of the CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, May 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The chairpersons' council of China's top political advisory body held a meeting on Tuesday.

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting heard overall reports on the third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee. It also reviewed and approved a series of draft documents and decided to submit them to the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee for review on Wednesday.