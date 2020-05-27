Europe Coronavirus Updates: UK deaths top 37,000, infection reported at mink farm in Netherlands

A general view of the Bank of England in London, Britain. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

-- Italy's death toll from coronavirus rises by 78 to 32,955;

-- UK COVID-19 deaths top 37,000 as another 134 patients die;

-- Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic reopen common borders;

-- Daily coronavirus deaths rise in Netherlands, infection reported at mink farm.

BRUSSELS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The following are the latest developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in European countries.

LONDON -- Another 134 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Monday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 37,048, the Department of Health and Social Care said Tuesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Tuesday morning, 265,227 people have tested positive in Britain, a daily increase of 2,004, according to the department.

The staff prepare to test the body temperature and disinfect the hands of visitors at the entrance of the Colonna Palace in Rome, Italy, May 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

ROME -- A further 78 COVID-19 patients had died in the past 24 hours in Italy, bringing the country's toll to 32,955, out of total infection cases of 230,555, according to fresh figures on Tuesday.

Nationwide, the number of active infections dropped by 2,358 to 52,942 cases, according to the Civil Protection Department.

Of those who tested positive for the new coronavirus, 521 are in intensive care, 20 fewer compared to Monday, and 7,917 are hospitalized with symptoms, a decrease of 268 patients compared to Monday.

A boy is seen in a class at a school in Prague, Czech Republic, on May 25, 2020. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST -- Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will reopen their respective borders to each other's citizens at midnight on Tuesday for stays of no more than 48 hours without quarantine, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Over last night and this morning I agreed with my Czech and Slovak counterparts to allow Hungarian, Slovak and Czech citizens to stay in their countries without a quarantine stay of no more than 48 hours, effective from midnight," Szijjarto said in a video message recorded while in a visit in Romania.

On Monday, Hungary announced the opening of its border with Serbia, following last week's opening of the border with Romania.

Canal cruise ships stop by the shore in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, April 23, 2020. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

THE HAGUE -- The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in The Netherlands rose by 26 to a total of 5,856, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Tuesday.

The daily number is a bit higher than in the last two days: the RIVM reported eight new deaths on Monday and 11 on Sunday.

The number of people who are or were admitted to hospital increased by 10 since Monday to a total of 11,690, while that of people who tested positive in the country rose by 133 to a total of 45,578.