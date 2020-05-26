We will become stronger, says Jeremy Lin

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Ducks guard Jeremy Lin offered words of encouragement on a video he posted on Monday of his visit to the Great Wall of China.

The point guard said that he spent a three-day break on the Wall.

"I learned more about our tininess before the splendid history and culture," he said on his Weibo social media account.

"The [COVID-19] virus made people suffer, but I believe as long as we stay together and spread the love among each other, we will become stronger."

Lin joined the Ducks in the summer of 2019. He help the team to finish sixth in the 20-team league before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of competitive sport in China.