Premier League confirms six positive coronavirus tests from three clubs

LONDON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that six players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus, including players from Watford and Burnley.

Later, Burnley revealed that their assistant manager Ian Woan, who is asymptomatic, has tested positive.

The Premier League said that a total of 748 players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday, "Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs."

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight," said the Premier League.

The Premier League clubs are allowed to start small-group training from Tuesday after the top-flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak.