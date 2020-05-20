Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Premier League confirms six positive coronavirus tests from three clubs

(Xinhua)    10:02, May 20, 2020

LONDON, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that six players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus, including players from Watford and Burnley.

Later, Burnley revealed that their assistant manager Ian Woan, who is asymptomatic, has tested positive.

The Premier League said that a total of 748 players and club staff were tested on Sunday and Monday, "Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs."

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days. The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight," said the Premier League.

The Premier League clubs are allowed to start small-group training from Tuesday after the top-flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York