Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, May 23, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Basketball legend Patrick Ewing hospitalized with COVID-19

(Xinhua)    10:29, May 23, 2020

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Basketball Hall of Famer and Georgetown University coach, Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he is being treated at a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," the 57-year-old said. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourself and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

A statement released by the university on Friday said Ewing is the only team member who contracted the virus, and he is isolated at a local hospital.

The legendary center forward, who won two Olympic gold medals, helped Georgetown win the 1984 NCAA championship as a player, and returned to his alma mater in 2017 as head basketball coach.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York